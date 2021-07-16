Police: Motorist dies after head-on crash with ambulance

Indiana

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (AP) — An 80-year-old man has died after his vehicle crashed into a hospital ambulance in eastern Indiana.

State police say Celestino Martinez of Monticello was north on U.S. 421 in Carroll County about 11:30 a.m. Thursday when he drove left of the centerline and struck the ambulance head-on. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver and passengers in the ambulance were hospitalized with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Carroll County is northwest of Indianapolis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss