Police: Motorcyclist killed after hitting back of sheriff deputy’s SUV

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Terre Haute man was killed Tuesday after he hit the back of a Vigo County Sheriff’s Department SUV while riding a motorcycle recklessly according to Indiana State Police.

A trooper spotted a motorcycle traveling south on US 41 at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic. The trooper activated his emergency lights and siren on his fully marked squad car and tried to pull the motorcyclist over. The motorcycle continued traveling southbound on US 41 at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic so the trooper stopped his pursuit.

A short time later the motorcycle ran into the back of a fully marked Vigo County Sheriff’s Department SUV that had its emergency lights activated and was traveling at a reduced rate of speed in the passing lane of US 41 south.

Photo provided by Indiana State Police

Upon impact, both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were thrown from the motorcycle. The driver, Jack D. Beegle, 27, of Terre Haute, was transported to Regional Hospital where he later died from his injuries. The passenger, Brittany Marie Rose Waggoner, 28, also of Terre Haute was also transported to Regional Hospital, and was later airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

The Vigo County Deputy involved in the accident has been identified as David G. McAdams, a three year merit Deputy with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy McAdams was transported to Regional Hospital for a medical check and has been released.