Firefighters attempt to rescue 22-year-old Hunter Smolek, who was trapped in a pickup under a fallen tree.

FULTON, Ind. (WANE) – A Monticello man suffered life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon after a tree fell on the pickup truck he was driving in north central Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers and rescue crews were called to an area of State Road 25 near 9525 South where they found 22-year-old Hunter Smolek trapped inside his 2021 Ford F150 Supercrew pickup, police said in a media release.

Smolek had been driving south on State Road 25 through a heavy storm and strong winds when a tree from the west side of the road fell on top of his truck, investigators said.

Firefighters from the Twelve Mile and Liberty Township fire departments extricated Smolek, who was taken to a Lafayette hospital in critical condition.

Later, he was talking and alert, police said.

The Indiana Department of Transportation used a payloader to remove the tree from State Road 25, which was closed for about two hours.