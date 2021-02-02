Police: Michigan man backed van into Elkhart fire department

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A Michigan man is accused of backing a van into a northern Indiana city’s fire department after he first tried unsuccessfully to crash it into a nearby police building.

Thirty-four-year-old James Campbell of Edwardsburg, Michigan, faces felony charges that include resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

The Elkhart Truth reports Campbell was arrested Friday following a police pursuit.

That chase began after Campbell allegedly backed a van into the front doors of the Elkhart Fire Department, damaging the building’s metal door frames and shattering a window next to the door.

He allegedly tried first to crash the van twice into a nearby police building.