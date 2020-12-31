Police: Marion GM worker killed by falling metal tubing

This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, photo shows the General Motors logo. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Marion, Ind. (WANE) — A Gas City man died on Wednesday following an accident at a General Motors facility in Marion, Indiana.

According to a news release by the Marion Police Department, police were called to the stamping and sheet metal plant around 7:06 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers were told 57-year-old Mark McKnight had somehow died, and that the Coroner was expected to make the scene.

General Motor’s Sight Director, Rober Ogden, told police an employee backed a forklift into a floor to ceiling wall unit of 4×4 metal tubing that was welded together. It had not been secured to the floor or a connecting wall beam. The wall fell over and hit and killed McKnight.

An autopsy is pending, but the Coroner says his death was accidental.

