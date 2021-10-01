Police: Man’s body found at trash transfer station outside Indianapolis

LAWRENCE, Ind. (AP) — A man’s body has been found in an Indianapolis-area trash transfer station.

The Indianapolis Star reports that police said workers at the company in Lawrence discovered the body about 9:15 a.m. Thursday as they were in the process of transferring trash to a landfill.

Police said the body was believed to have arrived at the facility in a collection vehicle within 24 hours of it being found.

Investigators were trying to determine where the body was before it was taken to the trash transfer station.

An autopsy was expected to be performed.