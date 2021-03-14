Police: Man traveling on SR 120 accidentally drives car off embankment

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Angola man was traveling East on SR 120, failed to negotiate a curve at the intersection of CR 700 N, and went off the north side of SR 120 on Sunday morning.

Steuben County Deputies responded to SR 120 and CR 700 N in rural Jamestown Township for a reported Personal Injury Vehicle Crash.

Police said the vehicle, a Black 2006 Hummer H-3, was driven by Erick Manuel Ortiz, 32. The vehicle went down a steep embankment and rolled several times before coming to a rest. Seat belts were in use at the time of the crash. Ortiz was able to pull himself from the vehicle and was transported by ambulance to Cameron Hospital in Angola for treatment of his injuries.

The weather was clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the crash. Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash which remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.