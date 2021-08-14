Police: Man test-driving SUV with salesman rear-ends truck

HOBART, Ind. (AP) — A man is accused of driving more than 100 mph while test-driving an SUV — with a salesman next to him before slamming into a semitrailer on a northwestern Indiana highway.

State police say LeDarien Gregory was charged Friday with kidnapping, auto theft, identity deception, and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.

The Hobart dealership salesman called 911 about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday from inside the Kia on Interstate 80 and reported he was being held against his will by the driver who refused to let him out.

While the salesman was on the 911 call, the SUV rear-ended the semitrailer and caught fire. Other motorists stopped and pulled the salesman from the burning car.