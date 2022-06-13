MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A man who suffered two gunshot wounds at a reported bar shooting Sunday morning was uncooperative with investigators at a local hospital, according to a Marion Police Department release.

Emergency dispatchers received a call at about 3:12 a.m. regarding shots fired at Rd’s bar at 1525 S. McClure St., police said. Upon arrival, officers heard two more shots fired in the parking lot and found spent shell casings as well as damaged vehicles.

While officers were at the bar, 27-year-old Cortell Lockett showed up at a local hospital suffering from two gunshot wounds. Officers attempted to talk to Cortell but he was uncooperative at the time, police said.

Officers found the vehicle that took him to the hospital and obtained a search warrant to collect evidence from inside.

The case is still under investigation.