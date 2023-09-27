HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested and charged with public indecency after authorities say he stripped naked to perform a “personal strip search” in front of officers.

According to a media report, police were dispatched to a dispute at a motel in the 2200 block of Old Business Road. Officers responding to the incident located the offender away from the dispatched motel room.

Authorities say the offender began taking off his clothes to perform a strip search on himself. Officers say they watched the offender strip down and expose himself before he squatted and coughed. Authorities say they did not request the offender to strip nude or mention anything about a strip search.

The offender was taken into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and booked without further incident.