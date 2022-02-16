MARION, Ind. – A Marion man accused of firing a gun in the parking lot of an apartment complex Thursday is being held at Grant County Jail.

Marion Police officers responded to Washington School Apartments, at 509 E. Bradford St., at around 7:23 p.m. after someone reported that a man had fired a gun and a window to a vehicle had been shattered.

Officers found the damaged vehicle as well as spent shell casings. Shortly thereafter they found the weapon and a man they believe was responsible.

Jaquille Brandon Ivory, 25, who lives in one of the apartments, was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon.