HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Evansville Police arrested a man earlier this week after he allegedly broke into an office at an apartment complex in the 6600 block of Old Boonville Highway.

According to an affidavit, the owner of the apartment complex was alerted to a glass break alarm at the office shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, the owner said there was a man, identified later as Marcus Tinsley, 40, of Evansville, standing outside of the office saying he was trying to get inside of the building. The owner said Tinsley does not work at the building nor live on the property.

Marcus Tinsley (Courtesy: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say Tinsley told the building’s owner that he had a weapon and he was not afraid to use it. Police say Tinsley used a metal object to break a window at the office to gain entry. Officers then arrived and placed Tinsley into custody.

During a search, officers found a pink phone charger in Tinsley’s pocket that the building’s owner said belonged to an employee. The building owner also told police there was a cookie missing off of a plate in the office and that Tinsley had eaten it.

Tinsley denied eating the cookie and claimed several times that he did not take anything from the building. Tinsley reportedly told officers he went into the business alone and made a “stupid decision.”

Tinsley was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of burglary, intimidation with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.