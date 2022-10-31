COLUMBUS, Ind. — It has been more than four years since Joey William Ross was seen walking away from his friend’s house, never to be seen again. Now, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is putting out a renewed call to help bring his family answers.

On Sunday, May 13, 2018, Joseph (Joey) William Ross went missing from 51 S. Amherst Place in Columbus. He was 25 years old at the time of his disappearance. That night, the sheriff’s office said Ross was wearing his green O’Reilly work shirt and blue jeans.

The sheriff’s office says he was last seen walking down the driveway between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. into the nearby woods. The office says he reportedly didn’t have a phone or money on him. He was, however, carrying a shotgun.

While the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System states that a resident claims Ross was suicidal when he left, there has been no other information to confirm this. The sheriff’s office says there were reports of gunshots heard that night, searches found no shotgun or shells.

Despite an extensive and active investigation, the sheriff’s office says there have been no signs of what happened to Ross. His is not forgotten by his family, true friends, or the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

“My Office has and will continue to actively investigate this disappearance in hopes of providing answers to the Ross family. We also continue to work with multiple agencies including local, state and federal to bring the most amount of resources possible to bear on this case. This case will remain open until we find Joey,” said Sheriff Matt Myers.

The department says someone knows there whereabouts of Ross. They encourage them to come forward for the sake of his family. If anyone knows or saw anything, they could help solve this mystery.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office’s anonymous tip line at 812-379-1712 or call Detective Terrance Holderness at 812-565-5927.