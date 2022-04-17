WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – In a death investigation that began Saturday evening, Indiana State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a child’s body.

Around 7:30 p.m., an area resident said they were mushroom hunting when they found a child’s body near a roadway in a heavily wooded area of eastern Washington County. The resident immediately called 911 and police began to investigate.

Detectives said they need the public’s help in identifying the child. They describe him as being a young, Black male between the ages of five years old and eight years old. The child is about four feet tall and has a slim build and a short haircut.

Investigators believe the child’s death occurred sometime within the last week. They have not released a time or cause of death as an autopsy is pending.

If anyone has information that could help identify the child, they are asked to call Detective Matt Busick with the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg at 1-812-248-4374 or 1-800-872-6743.