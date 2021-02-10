Police look for suspected shooter in Cass Co.

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WANE) – Police are looking for a suspected armed and dangerous shooter who fled a home before officers arrived Wednesday morning.

At approximately 9 a.m., officers from the Indiana State Police, the Logansport Police Department and the Cass County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a domestic situation in which gunshots were fired towards people inside a home at 3315 Pottawatomie Rd.

During the investigation, evidence revealed the suspected shooter Demacio Hernandez Martinez, 44, of Logansport fled prior to officers arriving.

Officers report that no one was injured during this incident.

Throughout the day, officers report that there were multiple law enforcement officers utilizing various police resources, to include drones and police dogs, to search for Martinez. Police say he has not been located.

Detectives from the Indiana State Police applied for and were granted a Cass Circuit Court arrest warrant for Martinez, the press release said. The warrant alleges criminal charges for intimidation, criminal recklessness and battery on a person under 14 years of age.

Martinez is described as:

Hispanic, male

5’10” tall

200 pounds

Black hair and brown eyes

Last seen wearing dark clothing

Martinez purportedly uses the alias of “George” in the community, the press release said.

If anyone sees Martinez, they are asked to call 911 and give a location. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

In an abundance of caution, schools in Logansport were placed on lock down. Additional police officers were assigned to local schools, to augment school resource officers, during dismissal and loading of the busses.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time.

Assisting the Indiana State Police were the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, the White County Sheriff’s Department, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, the Logansport Police Department, the Logansport Fire Department, Logansport EMS, and Cass County EMA.