Police investigating fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on US-41

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a car versus pedestrian crash, involving a Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy, that killed a 68-year-old man on Saturday night.

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a crash in the area of US 41 and Cottonwood Lane.

According to police, the deputy was travelling with his emergency lights activated when a male wearing dark clothing walked from the roadway’s median into the deputy’s lane of travel.

Police say the deputy braked but couldn’t avoid hitting the 68-year-old who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation revealed that the man had been traveling on US 41 and for unknown reasons drove off the roadway, striking a tree and fence. The driver left the scene of that crash and was attempting to cross US 41 when he was struck by the deputy.

This investigation is ongoing.