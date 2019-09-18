Police investigating death of 8-week infant with babysitter

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WANE) — Detectives from the Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an eight week old infant this morning in Franklin.

The preliminary ISP investigation revealed that the infant was dropped off at a babysitter early Tuesday morning in Pennington Trailer Park in Franklin, Indiana.

Around 10:50 a.m., officers from the Franklin Police Department were dispatched to the trailer park for an emergency. They found the infant and tried to perform lifesaving measures, including taking the infant to a local hospital where it was later pronounced deceased.

The cause of death is unknown at an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

