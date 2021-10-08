Police: Inmate collapses, dies in Decatur County Jail

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An inmate at the Decatur County Jail is dead after collapsing while in custody.

According to the Indiana State Police (ISP), just before 1 a.m. Friday, James L. Catron, 54, of Greensburg collapsed in custody. Jail staff immediately contacted EMS and began giving CPR.

Catron was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The Decatur County Sheriff requested detectives from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post to conduct an investigation into Catron’s death.

At this time, ISP said no foul play is suspected. An autopsy is pending to determine a cause of death and his family has been notified.

Catron had been housed in the jail since Sept. 26.