Police: Indiana trooper bitten by woman after traffic stop

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A 38-year-old western Indiana woman is accused of biting a state trooper’s arm following a traffic stop.

State police say in a release the Terre Haute woman was a front-seat passenger in a SUV stopped Friday night for running a stop sign in Vigo County, southwest of Indianapolis.

The 51-year-old male driver was arrested on drunken driving and other charges.

Police say the woman also is accused of damaging a patrol vehicle and hitting a jail officer.

She faces battery, resisting law enforcement, neglect of dependents and other charges.

Three children in the SUV were released to the woman’s grandmother.

