Police: Indiana store worker started fire that killed him

The BP Fuel station on Indianapolis Avenue in Lebanon is shown. (Google Maps)

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a fire at a central Indiana convenience store that fatally injured a store employee was intentionally set by that worker.

Fire and police investigators said Wednesday they determined that Karmbir Singh started the Oct. 13 fire at a BP Fuel station in Lebanon.

Singh suffered severe burns and died Sunday from his injuries at a hospital before police could interview him.

Investigators say they were “clearly able to observe” Singh soaking several items in gasoline on surveillance video footage.

Those items were then used to light the fire, which appeared to have originated in a propane tank storage cage near the convenience store.