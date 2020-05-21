Police: Indiana man torched family’s house after argument

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind (News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind.) — Southern Indiana police say a man faces attempted murder and arson charges after he allegedly set fire to his family’s home while several relatives were inside.

Twenty-two-year-old Jamal A. Long of Charlestown was charged Wednesday with four counts of attempted murder and one count of arson in Saturday’s fire, which destroyed his family’s residence.

The News and Tribune reports none of the four relatives who were inside the house in Charlestown at the time were injured.

Court records state that that Long set fire to the house after arguing with a relative.

A judge entered a preliminary not guilty plea for Long during a Wednesday hearing.

