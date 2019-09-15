Police in Carmel searching for missing woman

CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Crystal Monik Williams of Carmel, Indiana.

The 47-year-old was last seen on Sunday, September 15, at 6 a.m. in Carmel, which is 23 miles north of Indianapolis. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Williams is described to be 5 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, black sweat pants, flip flops and glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 or 911.