Police: Girl, 2, shot in Indiana was caught in crossfire

Police establishe a large crime scene in the 330 block of Craig Drive in Hammond, Ind., Wednesday night, July 29, 2020 as they investigate a shooting that left a 2-year-old in critical condition. (Jeff Dildine /The Times via AP)

Police say a 2-year-old girl who was shot in the head and critically wounded while sitting in a car with her mother at a northwestern Indiana apartment complex was caught in crossfire as two people exchanged gunfire.

Hammond police say the girl’s the mother, who wasn’t injured in Wednesday night’s shooting, didn’t know the people who traded gunfire in the parking lot of the Kennedy Crossing Apartment Complex.

Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times the girl was shot in the head and was in critical condition after being airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.