Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Opening arguments expected after 12+ hours of debate over rules

Police found 2 1/2 pounds of weed during two traffic stops along the Indiana Toll Road

Indiana
Posted: / Updated:

Two traffic stops along the Indiana Toll Road on Tuesday turned up more than 2 1/2 pounds of marijuana.

Just after midnight, a trooper pulled over a 2011 Chevrolet for an equipment violation in the westbound lanes of the toll road in Steuben County. During the stop, the trooper smell marijuana, a report said.

During a search of the Chevrolet, police found more than 1 1/2 pounds of suspected raw marijuana, several vape pen cartridges containing suspected THC oil, and suspected marijuana wax, the report said.

The driver – Ryan Michele Bartlett, 37, of Paw Paw, Michigan – was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and cited for having an expired driver’s license. A passenger – 58-year-old Kevin Cutrer of Benton Harbor – was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Around 10:40 a.m. then, a trooper pulled over a 1997 Nissan for several moving violations in the eastbound of the toll in St. Joseph County.

In that vehicle, police found just over a pound of suspected raw marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia, the report said.

The driver of the Nissan – Troy Kidwell, age 38, of Grants Pass, Oregon – was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia, and cited for Driving While Suspended.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss