Police found 2 1/2 pounds of weed during two traffic stops along the Indiana Toll Road

Two traffic stops along the Indiana Toll Road on Tuesday turned up more than 2 1/2 pounds of marijuana.

Just after midnight, a trooper pulled over a 2011 Chevrolet for an equipment violation in the westbound lanes of the toll road in Steuben County. During the stop, the trooper smell marijuana, a report said.

During a search of the Chevrolet, police found more than 1 1/2 pounds of suspected raw marijuana, several vape pen cartridges containing suspected THC oil, and suspected marijuana wax, the report said.

The driver – Ryan Michele Bartlett, 37, of Paw Paw, Michigan – was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and cited for having an expired driver’s license. A passenger – 58-year-old Kevin Cutrer of Benton Harbor – was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Around 10:40 a.m. then, a trooper pulled over a 1997 Nissan for several moving violations in the eastbound of the toll in St. Joseph County.

In that vehicle, police found just over a pound of suspected raw marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia, the report said.

The driver of the Nissan – Troy Kidwell, age 38, of Grants Pass, Oregon – was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia, and cited for Driving While Suspended.