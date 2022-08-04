SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — Police discovered a pipe bomb in a South Bend home Wednesday after arresting two adult males on several charges at 52000 Hollyhock Road.

Indiana State Police and the St. Joseph County Police Department were working together to find a suspect wanted for a felony arrest, which led them to the house.

Once there, officers discovered a pipe bomb and other materials for making bombs in the house.

The Indiana State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal was called in and eventually declared the bomb safe.

Indiana State Police said there is no threat to the public at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Charges will be made once the investigation is completed.