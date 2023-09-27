INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police fatally shot an armed man Tuesday during a confrontation on Indianapolis’ north side, authorities said.

State Police and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers stopped the man around 4:40 p.m. and opened fire on him when he stepped out of a vehicle with a gun, state police Sgt. John Perrine said.

Two Indianapolis police officers and one state trooper fired their weapons, Perrine said. None of them were injured.

They will be placed on administrative duties while the shooting is investigated, authorities said.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Ricktez Williams, 27, and said he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Williams was wanted on a violent felony warrant, Perrine said.

Police recovered a handgun at the scene. It was not clear whether Williams fired a weapon.

The officers had been pursuing Williams as part of an operation of the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force, a joint effort among central Indiana law enforcement agencies to remove weapons from the streets, Perrine said.