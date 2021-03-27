Police: Two dead in fatal crash, including Fort Wayne resident

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WANE)– A woman from Coldwater, Michigan, and her passenger, from Fort Wayne, were killed in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning at approximately 7:25 A.M on Township Road 94 west of Township Road 21 in Harrison Township, Paulding County.

Police say that a 2005 Nissan Maxima, operated by Kathy Szumanski, 41, was traveling westbound on Township Road 94 when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Ms. Szumanski and her passenger, Misty Miller, 38, of Fort Wayne, were both ejected from the vehicle. Ms. Szumanski and Ms. Miller were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Paulding County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers with the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash. The Patrol was assisted on scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding County Coroner’s Office, Payne Fire and EMS, and Gideon’s Towing and Recovery.

The crash remains under investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always wear their safety belts.