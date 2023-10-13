HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville woman is in custody after Evansville Police say they found a large amount of methamphetamine and cash after pulling her over.

EPD states on Thursday, officers ran a license plate of a Chevrolet Impala, and they say the registered owner, Lyndsie Wheeler, 27, had a suspended license.

Police say they pulled Wheeler over and stated they found multiple $100 bills after a search that Wheeler allegedly consented to.

Police state a search of Wheeler’s backpack turned up even more money. Police also state a cell phone was also found in the backpack even though EPD states Wheeler had a cell phone on her plus two large clear plastic baggies that contained a crystal-like substance (later testing positive for methamphetamine).

After transporting Wheeler to the Vanderburgh County Jail, EPD states more methamphetamine was found at the bottom of the backpack that was loose. Police say the total weight was 116.6 grams and all the money totaled $5587.44.

Wheeler was booked on a manufacturing dealing methamphetamine charge. EPD states Wheeler had a prior dealing Methamphetamine arrest in 2019.