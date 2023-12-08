HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested on Thursday after authorities say he posted a video to his Snapchat showing an illegally modified handgun.

According to an affidavit, Christopher Hutchison, 18, posted a video of himself on a porch in the 1000 block of Second Avenue. In the video, Evansville Police say Hutchison flashes a Glock handgun equiped with an extended magazine, a laser attachment and a machine conversion device, commonly known as a “Glock switch.” Machine conversion devices convert a semi-automatic weapon into a fully automatic weapon.

After viewing the video, an officer with the Evansville Police Department found Hutchison on Second Avenue and relayed his location to nearby uniformed officers. Authorities say Hutchison ran from police down an alley near Columbia Street.

Police say Hutchison threw the handgun while running from an officer near the 900 block of Columbia Street. The firearm was located on a sidewalk behind an abandoned home.

Hutchison was arrested on the corner of Missouri Street and Second Avenue. He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of a machine gun.