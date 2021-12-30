Police evacuate Northwest Indiana mall following gunfire

HOBART, Ind. (AP) — Police say someone fired about five gunshots inside a northwest Indiana shopping mall but no one was injured.

Police were called about 11:20 a.m. Thursday after multiple reports of gunshots near an upper level food court inside the Southlake Mall in Hobart. The mall was placed on lockdown, and officers began to systematically clear the facility, moving store-by-store and ushering customers and employees out of the building.

Officers determined about five shots were fired during the incident, causing damage to glass and other building fixtures.

The mall closed for the rest of the day. It is due to reopen on Friday.