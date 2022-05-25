WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Not having a license plate displayed on the back of a pickup truck led to the arrest of an Indianapolis man on drug charges Tuesday, according to the Indiana State Police.

A trooper pulled over a 2104 Chevrolet Silverado on Main Street in Liberty at about 11 p.m. after noticing the missing plate, police said. The driver, 49-year-old Verlando Worfolk, then exhibited several “criminal indicators,” according to a state police media release.

The trooper requested a K-9 unit from the Liberty Police Department make the scene, and a search of the truck turned up roughly four grams of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Worfolk is now facing a preliminary felony charge of possession of cocaine and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

He was booked into Wayne County Jail after his arrest.

Indiana State Police provided the photos below of the drugs Worfolk is accused of having.