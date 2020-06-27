Police: Central Indiana crash leaves 3 people dead

PERU, Ind. (AP) — Three people have died following a two-vehicle crash on a central Indiana road. Indiana state police say the crash occurred shortly before noon Friday near Peru, about 80 miles north of Indianapolis.

A preliminary investigation reveals that an SUV driven by 53-year-old Douglas Clinkenbeard of Elwood traveled across the center line of State Road 19 and struck another SUV driven by 31-year-old Nicholas Miller of Peru.

Clinkenbeard was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle. Clinkenbeard, Miller and Miller’s 18-year-old passenger, Paige Williamson, of Peru were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police say excessive speed by Clinkenbeard’s vehicle appears to have contributed to the crash.

