HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police arrested a man on multiple charges including strangulation, animal cruelty and resisting law enforcement following events at a pool party in the 700 block of Ridgeway Avenue on Tuesday night.

According to an affidavit, Michael Pfister, 43, was attending the party while visiting for Independence Day. Authorities say they believe Pfister attempted to drown his own dog after discovering it mauled another dog to death inside of the home. A victim told police Pfister struck her and choked her while she attempted to stop him from drowning the dog.

Officers were dispatched to the scene, and after making contact with all parties, attempted to place Pfister in custody. Police say Pfister pulled away from officers, screaming “you’ll have to shoot me” multiple times before fleeing through the backyard. An affidavit says officers used force on Pfister, but he began trying to flee again, leading police to use force again.

Pfister was booked into the Vanderburgh County Detention Center on the following charges:

Strangulation

Domestic battery

Animal cruelty

Disorderly conduct

Public intoxication

Public administration – Resisting law enforcement (Three counts)

Authorities say Pfister’s dog fled into the house during the incident. Animal Control responded to the scene to handle the animals.