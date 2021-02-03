Police accountability bill unanimously passes Indiana House

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Hoosier Lotter is addressing a technical difficulty that occurred during the Daily 3 drawing on Saturday evening.

Anyone who purchased a ticket for Saturday evening's Daily 3 drawing is asked to hold onto their tickets.

The announced numbers were 9-0-2 with Superball 1. The lottery said that a secondary drawing will be completed. No date for the secondary drawing has been scheduled. The Hoosier Lottery will honor both sets of numbers for prize payment.

Players who believe they have purchased a winning ticket based on the secondary numbers drawn but discarded the ticket after viewing the numbers initially announced, or who redeemed a winning ticket and believe they may have been eligible for a higher prize level, may download and submit a claim form/affidavit for review by the Hoosier Lottery.