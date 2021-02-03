Police accountability bill unanimously passes Indiana House

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana House has unanimously passed a bill aimed at increasing police accountability and enacting criminal justice reform.
H.B. 1006 calls for mandatory de-escalation training and would establish a procedure for the law enforcement training board to decertify officers who commit misconduct. Other key points within the bill include the following:
- Defines “chokehold” and prohibits the use of chokeholds under certain circumstances
- Creates a penalty for officers who turn body cameras off with intent to conceal
- Eases ability to share officers’ previous employment records between police departments
The Indiana House voted 96-0, with four lawmakers absent. The bill will move onto the Indiana Senate.