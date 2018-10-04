Police: 6 wounded in shooting outside bar in South Bend

Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Police say a shooting outside a bar in northern Indiana has left six people wounded.

Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. Thursday to a ShotSpotter gunfire detection system alert and found four wounded at the scene in South Bend and two others had walked to a hospital.

Police say the injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a fight in the parking lot of Frank's Place bar.

Police didn't immediately release information about a suspect or suspects.

