Police: 6 wounded in shooting outside bar in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Police say a shooting outside a bar in northern Indiana has left six people wounded.
Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. Thursday to a ShotSpotter gunfire detection system alert and found four wounded at the scene in South Bend and two others had walked to a hospital.
Police say the injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a fight in the parking lot of Frank's Place bar.
Police didn't immediately release information about a suspect or suspects.
