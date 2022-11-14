MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A 4-year-old child died after being shot Monday at a home in Muncie in the second fatal shooting of a young child in the city in less than four months, police said.

Officers responded to a home on the city’s southeast side shortly after noon, police said. The child died at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

A police news release did not indicate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

“There is no active threat to the community,” said Melissa Pease, a deputy chief with the Muncie Police Department.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said his office would review evidence gathered by police about the shooting.

A 5-year-old Muncie girl was fatally shot in the head July 26 after her 6-year-old brother removed a loaded handgun from a safe in their parents’ bedroom and shot her.

Hoffman later charged both of the parents with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.