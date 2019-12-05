Police: 4 injured in crash with school bus in Indy; driver arrested for DUI

Indiana State Police say they arrested a man on a DUI charge after he struck a school bus with children on board, injuring four.

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana State Police say they arrested a man on a DUI charge after he struck a school bus with children on board, injuring four.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a crash between a school bus and car on Interstate 70 near Emerson Ave. in Indianapolis. First responders arrived to find a heavily damaged silver car in the left lane of I-70 and the school bus on the right shoulder. The driver of the car, Sarah Nuckols, 36, was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital.

ISP say they arrested a man on a DUI charge after he struck a school bus with children on board, injuring four.

The Warren Township school bus was carrying seven students and three adults, including the driver. Of the bus occupants, two children and one adult were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation suggests the silver car was driving at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and spun into the side of the bus. Nuckols was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after being taken to the hospital.

Firefighters and paramedics from both the Indianapolis Fire Department and the Indianapolis Emergency Medical Service responded to the scene and treated the patients. All occupants of the bus were evaluated by a medic before being released from the scene.

As a requirement with any crash that results in potentially serious injuries, the bus driver was tested for alcohol and tested negative. The three right lanes of I-70 were closed for approximately one hour while the students were treated and transferred to another bus.