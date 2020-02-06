Police: 4 dead after shooting at Indianapolis apartment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Authorities say four people have been found fatally shot inside an apartment in Indianapolis.

Police say that officers responded about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to reports of shots being fired and found three men and one woman with apparent gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Names and details about the circumstances of the deaths weren’t immediately released. Information about a possible suspect or suspects also wasn’t released.

Indianapolis police Assistant Chief Chris Bailey called it “a tragedy for our community.” Investigators were at the apartment complex early Thursday collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

