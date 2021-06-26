Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — A 10-year-old girl and two adults have been killed after the minivan they were in was struck by a train in northwestern Indiana.

Police say the 1 a.m. Saturday crash in East Chicago also sent three boys between the ages of 10 and 7 to hospitals where they were listed in critical condition.

Police say surveillance video shows the driver of the minivan ignored an activated train crossing signal and drove around a crossing gate when the vehicle was hit. The train pushed the minivan for about 200 yards. In addition to the girl, a 38-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.

