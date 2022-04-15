INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say three people were found shot to death Friday inside an Indianapolis apartment.

Police found the three adults after being called to the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex on the city’s northwest side about a reported shooting.

Officer Samone Burris with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told The Indianapolis Star there is no threat to the public and police were not looking for a suspect.

She says homicide detectives were on scene talking to witnesses and gathering evidence.