Police: 1 unborn twin dies after pregnant Indiana woman shot

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say one of two unborn babies being carried by a woman on life support after she was shot in central Indiana has died.

Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters says one of the male twins died Tuesday of “detrimental effects” of the shooting. Police say 29-year-old Alexis M. Wasson was about 20 weeks pregnant when she was shot in the back of the head Friday at her home. She’s hospitalized in Indianapolis.

Police on Friday arrested her boyfriend, 29-year-old Skye’lar De’Andre White, on suspicion of attempted murder and criminal recklessness.

White said Monday he planned to hire a lawyer, but none was listed Wednesday in online court records. Police say White told Wasson’s mother the shooting was accidental.

Madison County prosecutor Rodney Cummings says charges now likely will include murder.

