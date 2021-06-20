Police: 1 killed, 4 injured in northern Indiana shooting

GRANGER, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say one man was killed and four other people were injured in an early morning shooting in northern Indiana.

Police identified the victim as 26-year-old Victor Anthwan Kyle, Jr.

The other four had injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at a shopping center in Granger.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit says a “very large crowd” had attended a party held in a bar at the shopping center and “multiple weapons were discharged.”

