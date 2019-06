Police: 1 arrested after shooting wounds 7 near Ball State

A shooting at an off-campus party near Ball State University in Indiana early Saturday left seven people injured, three of them critically, police said.

It’s not clear how many people might have opened fire, but police said one man was in custody. Police Chief Joe Winkle said one of the wounded had to be airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Muncie.

Winkle said it appears the shooting happened after “some kind of confrontation inside the house.” Some of the victims were Ball State students, he said.

“I think anytime you have a DJ and you get word out there that there’s a party there, you are gonna draw a bunch of different people from all over town, so I think that’s probably what’s happened,” Winkle said.

VaShaun Harnett, 19, of Muncie, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, police told The (Muncie) Star Press.

Stella East, a Ball State sophomore and a Muncie native, told newspaper that she was in the home’s backyard when the shooting took place. She said about 50 people were inside and 50 outside when she and a friend heard five to 10 shots from inside the house. After a brief pause, they heard about 30 more shots, moving from inside to outside.

“Everyone just ran in opposite ways when the shooting started. I just grabbed my friends and ran as far as I could. I was trying to stay calm but knew it was very serious and just had to get away,” East said.

Vice President Mike Pence, who delivered the commencement address Saturday at Taylor University in nearby Upland, commented on the shooting on Twitter.

“Landed in Muncie, IN this morning and was briefed on last night’s shooting,” the former Indiana governor wrote. “My prayers are with the injured and their families. God bless them all.”

Ball State is advising there is no ongoing threat to campus. Resume normal activities.— Ball State Alert (@ballstate_alert) May 18, 2019

The university said there was no ongoing threat to campus.

“Resume normal activities,” it said on Twitter.