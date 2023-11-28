INDIANA (WANE) — Planning to retire anytime soon? Indiana came in 12 for the best state to retire based on a study by Credit Donkey.

In a new study released by Credit Donkey, they examined all 50 states based on nine different factors to determine which state was best to retire in. Based on the results, Indiana came in 12 among the best states to retire in. Indiana beat out Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin based on the following factors:

Average salary

Annual utility bills

Annual medical costs

Food and beverage expenditure

Car insurance costs

House prices and tax rates

Crime rates

Population over 65

Average temperature

But what’s the best state to retire in? Coming out on top was Mississippi scoring a 62.54 out of 100 based on the data collected. Mississippi overall has to lowest cost of utilities nationwide, with an annual cost of only $6,436 for a single household. Alabama came in second on the list with a score of 62.33 out of 100. Alabama offers one of the most affordable property tax rates.

Rounding out the rest of the top ten were Idaho, Iowa, Arkansas, North Carolina, Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia and Oklahoma.

The study did reveal that the worst state to retire in was Alaska with a final score of 25.80 out of 100. Alaska has one of the highest costs of annual utilities in the country as well as ranking second with the highest annual medical costs nationwide.

“A retirement strategy is vital in helping facilitate retirement in the most stress-free way possible. These findings prove a useful guide into the best places to retire across America that are affordable and safe,” said Anna Ge, Director of Research at CreditDonkey.”However, it is always advisable to research different locations to see where your personal prospects, lifestyle, and financial status can thrive.”