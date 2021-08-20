Plainfield man claims $15.8M lottery ticket sold in Fort Wayne

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A Plainfield man has claimed Saturday’s $15.8 million Hoosier Lotto® jackpot that was sold at a Fort Wayne gas station.

Craig J., Plainfield, Ind., claimed his prize with his family at the Hoosier Lottery Headquarters in downtown Indianapolis on Friday, the Hoosier Lottery said.



The lifelong Hoosier did not realize he had the winning ticket for two days.

“I cut grass on Sunday, worked Monday, and didn’t think to look at it until Tuesday,” Craig said. “The whole time it was in my wallet.”

On Tuesday, the semi-driver of more than 25 years was at a gas station and had the ticket scanned. The register read, “Claim at Hoosier Lottery office in Indianapolis.” Later he checked the ticket again at home.

“I checked it and had to stumble for my glasses. I just stared at those numbers,” Craig said.

Later he stopped at a convenience store and requested the winning numbers be printed out—they matched again, the Hoosier Lottery said. At that point he called into the Hoosier Lottery and said, “I think I won the lottery.”

Craig decided to accept his prize this week, opting for the cash payout of $9.8 million.

“I have carried that ticket with me ever since and did not let it out of my sight,” Craig said. “I’m overwhelmed and the emotion has built up in my chest.”



When asked about plans with the jackpot funds, he said, “Retirement is in the plans. I am not a big spender. I may get myself a treat. I love cutting grass and will continue to do that. After driving a semi for many years, I think I’d rather drive a school bus.”

The winning ticket was transacted at Lassus Bros. Oil #32 located at 12010 US Highway 24 W in Fort Wayne. Craig stopped along his truck route to redeem a free Hoosier Lotto ticket received from previous play—he hit the jackpot on the free ticket.

“When we heard that the jackpot was won in one of our Fort Wayne locations we were super excited,” said Stephanie Galentine, Lassus Bros. Oil, Inc., Vice President of Operations. “The fact that the winner comes from a free ticket is just amazing. I can’t imagine how they feel. Once it was announced that we had a winner our customers were super excited and very curious if it was someone local or not.”

Seventy-six Hoosier Lotto drawings occurred since the last jackpot win back on Nov. 21, 2020 in Santa Claus, the Hoosier Lottery said. That jackpot was $2.2 million. The Hoosier Lotto jackpot was won five times in 2020.

The winning Hoosier Lotto numbers for Aug. 14 were: 8-18-27-31-36-42.