Pilot suffers minor injury in central Indiana plane crash

Posted: Apr 15, 2019 09:06 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 15, 2019 10:31 PM EDT

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) -  Police say a small plane has crashed at a central Indiana airport, leaving the pilot with injuries that aren't believed to be life-threatening.

Sgt. Ben Phelps with Lebanon Police Department says a single-engine plane crashed around 4 p.m. Monday on a grass strip at the Boone County Airport. The plane came to rest upside down.

He says the pilot was the only person aboard the plane.

It wasn't immediately clear how the crash occurred.

