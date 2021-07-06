Pickup driver dead after driving into path of semi in Sullivan Co.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Illinois pickup truck driver is dead after driving through an intersection into the path of a semi in southern Indiana Tuesday morning.

Just before noon, the Indiana State Police were sent to S.R. 159 and C.R. 350 South for a crash involving a semi and pickup truck.

Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Police

Preliminary investigation reports that a Ford pickup truck was attempting to go eastbound from C.R. 350 South across S.R. 159 and crossed in front of a northbound semi, driven by an Illinois man. Police report that the semi driver applied his brakes and attempted an evasive driving maneuver but was unable to avoid the crash.

The force of the collision caused the pickup truck to go off the roadway on the west side of S.R. 159, rolling on the driver’s side and coming to a final stop, police said. The semi traveled off the roadway on the east side of S.R. 159, jack-knifing and coming to a final stop.

The Sullivan County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver of the pickup truck as Michael (Doug) Bailey, 68, of Robinson, Illinois. His family has been notified.

Police said the semi driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident is being reconstructed by the Evansville State Police reconstruction team, police said. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor of the accident.

Assisting Agencies include: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Union Volunteer Fire Department, Linton Volunteer Fire Department, Indiana Department of Transportation, Sullivan City Fire Department, Sullivan County Coroner’s Office and Eddington’s Wrecker Service.