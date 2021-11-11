Pickup crashes through main gate of Indiana State Prison

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WANE) A Winimac, Indiana man faces multiple charges after crashing through the main gate of the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City early Tuesday evening according to Indiana State Police.

The incident unfolded at around 6 p.m. when the LaPorte County Dispatch Center got a call regarding a driver who appeared to be impaired on U.S. 421 in Michigan City. Police began looking for the vehicle, a silver Chevy Silverado but were unable to find it. A short time later, the dispatch center got calls from people about a truck that had driven through the main gate of the Indiana State Prison.

The truck eventually stopped and when police arrived they determined the driver showed signs he had been drinking.

The driver, identified as Robert D. Merriman, 62, was taken to the LaPorte County Jail. He is preliminarily charged with the following: