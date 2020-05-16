Pete Buttigieg urges yes vote on South Bend schools plan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is encouraging South Bend voters to raise property taxes for school improvements and salary increases in the June 2 election.

Voters are being asked two questions: $54 million to update safety and security, and an additional $20.8 million a year for eight years to pay for things like increased teacher salaries.

Taxpayers would see an increase in property taxes of about 40 cents for every $100 of assessed value. Buttigieg says the plan will keep the district’s progress moving.

