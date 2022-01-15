Peru getting $20M housing project along Wabash River

PERU, Ind. (AP) — A developer is moving ahead with a $20 million project on a site overlooking the Wabash River that will become a northern Indiana city’s largest housing development in decades.

Wabash River Equites LCC recently started preliminary site work around 26 acres in Peru for the 174-unit development that will include traditional apartments, patio apartments, duplexes and a senior housing development. The Kokomo Tribune reports the developer hopes to begin construction this spring.

Jim Tidd, executive director of the Miami County Economic Development Authority, says the goal of the project is to attract people from outside Peru and Miami County to move to the city about 70 miles north of Indianapolis.